Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi once became jealous of his co star Disha Vakani?

The star of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi once expressed his jealousy for Disha Vakani aka Daya in an award show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV screens. The show has a huge fan following owing to the highly talented cast including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Shyam Pathak, among others. The remarkable acting skills and comic timing of the characters has made it one of the top-rated shows on the silver screens. The plot of the show is also unique and interesting, which keeps the audiences entertained. It revolves around the family of Jethalal, including his wife Dayaben, son Tapu and his father Champaklal Gada.

The role of Dayaben was played by the actress Disha Vakani and its one of the most popular characters of the show. She has a huge fan following. The jodi of Jethalal and Daya is loved by the audience. In a throwback video of Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani at the ITA awards 2013, an amusing incident occurred. In the show, the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was present and the show was hosted by Ragini Khanna and Karan Grover. In a fun sequence, host Karan Grover requested Dayaben to dance on a romantic number. The duo performed on song Tum Hi Ho of Aashiqui 2, but it seemed to have made Dilip Joshi jealous about his onscreen wife.

Hence, he said, “Bas bhai, ye toh band hi nahi ho raha hai aapka dance. Koi jaldi se jaldi mil jaye, Popatlal jaisi halat aapki bhi hai. Bhagwan kare Karan ji ko bhi koi mil jaye jaldi toh baki ki ladkio ke sath ye awards karna band karde,”

Disha Vakani replied in Dayaben's voice, “Aapko all the best, jaldi se ladki mil jaye.”

For the unversed, it has been four years since Disha Vakani has left the show. There have been several speculations of her coming back on the show but nothing has been confirmed.

