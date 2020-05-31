Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in THIS movie?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and two renowned actresses in a super hit Bollywood movie. Read on to know more.

Disha Vakani requires no special introduction at all. Known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress has carved a space for herself in the world of acting and entertainment. With her unique speaking style, her enthusiastic garba, her weirdly pleasing laughter, and her Gujju-ben avatar, Disha has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. However, if you're an ardent follower of the show, you might know that the actress has been missing from the show for more than two years now.

She went on maternity leave in September 2017 before her daughter Stuti Padia's birth and has still not returned to spread her magic. While we all are yearning to see her on the show again, there's no good news coming from Disha's end. Well, we don't really know when we'll get to hear 'Hey Maa Mataji' in Disha's voice again. Today, we know her as our beloved Dayaben, but Disha has been a part of the showbiz world for a long time and has proved her acting mettle not only on the small screen but also on the big screen. Yes!

While you already know that Disha shared screen space with and in Jodha Akhbar, did you know the actress was lucky to star opposite also? Yes, Disha has shared the screen with Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster Devdas. Yes, you read that right! Disha was a part of the period drama starring SRK, and Aishwarya which released in 2002, i.e. 6 years before she became Dayaben from TMKOC.

Disha played the role of 'Sakhi' in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed movie. Though she had a small role, she made a mark in the film. Featuring opposite these Bollywood superstars in such a historic movie has been a dream of many, and Disha lived that dream.

Later, in 2006, Disha was seen as Madhavi in Jodha Akhar opposite Aishwarya and Hrithik. Well, it seems like the actress was quite inclined towards periodic dramas. Not only Disha, but her TMKOC co-star Munmun Dutta aka Babita also had a chance to feature opposite Shah Rukh Khan in a commercial. Well, these two beautiful actresses surely have made their mark.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Disha in TMKOC and are you also waiting for the new episodes of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

