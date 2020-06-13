Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani was a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas?

Not just Jodha Akbar, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Devdas.

That Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows is well known. One of the major highlights for the show has always been Disha Vakani who plays the role of Dayaben. Her antics and comic timing are extremely loved. Though the actress is missing from screens for two years now, fans of the show still await her re-entry. But before doing TMKOC, Disha was a part of several movies.

Earlier, we had revealed that Disha was a part of 's Jodha Akbar. Now, we are here to give you another update, well, if you have missed it before, let's bring your attention that Vakani was a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. The movie starred , , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles and is considered one of the cults even today.

In Devdas, Disha played the role of Sakhi, but her role goes unnoticeable. Meanwhile, there were rumours that Disha will be a part of the special episode of TMKOC which will be completing 3000 episodes soon. Producer Asit Modi, however, denied the rumours saying, "Let the shoot resume first, there is no point commenting or discussing this right now. This is not the proper time to speak about what will happen and just speaking for the heck of it because we are all still figuring out a systematic way to first begin the shoot. First, the shoot should begin, and then we will have a little more clarity on how things will be taken forward."

