Did you know THIS Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is now a part of Pavitra Rishta 2.0?

The popular show Pavitra Rishta is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Fans can’t keep calm as the makers have already announced the second season. It was trending on social media. And now the second season is coming. The shooting for the same has already started. The second season will feature Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. However, in this season, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh will essay the role of Manav.

And now Telly Chakkar has reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Vivek Dahiya has joined the star cast of the show. The actor will be seen as an integral part. The other details have not been disclosed and also the actor has not revealed anything. The makers have kept many things under wrap currently. To note, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had essayed the role of Manav in the show and gained immense popularity for this performance. Archana, the protagonist, was played by Ankita and she will be playing the same role in the second season too.

Recently, the makers have released the motion poster of the show. It was shared by Ankita herself on her Instagram handle. The first season ran for five years and completed 1424 episodes. The actress became a household name after the show.

Coming back to Vivek, he was last seen in a web series titled State of Siege: Temple Attack. The cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Gautam Rode and others. The series is based on the Akshardham temple attack which took place in 2002.

