Did you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan had not started his career with acting?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kartik aka Mohsin Khan opens up on his career and love life.

The prominent and stylish actor Mohsin Khan is a very popular name in Indian households. This is due to his role of Kartik in one of the most popular and longest-running TV show, which is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. People love his chemistry with the other lead Shivangi Joshi. The actor has been working in the show for more than 5 years and has garnered a huge fan following for excellent acting skills. The actor recently opened up about the start of his career and his love life.

The actor shared with Telly Chakkar that initially he had not decided to be an actor. Like all his friends, he wanted to study, then do business and settle abroad. He had also studied engineering before he decided to pursue his dream of being an actor. In another interview, the actor shared that he started working for his first job as the second Assistant director of the film Koyelaanchal. After this, he made his acting debut from the TV show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins on the Star Plus channel.

But the actor believes that he got his big break from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He added that he will always prioritize the show over movies or any other project. It is due to the show, he gained vast popularity and got the love as well as the support of the fans.

Talking about his love life, the actor said that it is too early to talk about it. Presently, he is happy that he has recently become an uncle. The actor had been dating his co-star Shivangi Joshi for some time but they broke up soon. They have become friends and often share pictures and videos.

