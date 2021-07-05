Did you know YRKKH’s Kartik aka Mohsin Khan started his acting career with THIS show?

Mohsin Khan is famous for the role of Kartik in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but here we will tell you about his debut in TV shows.

The actor Mohsin Khan has become a household name with his role of Kartik in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The audience loves his romantic chemistry with his co-star Shivangi Joshi. The actor has been an essential part of the show for the last five years, but you will be surprised to know that it is not his first show in the TV industry. The actor has worked in numerous others shows, which eventually lead to this show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The handsome actor Mohsin Khan has shared in an interview with Tellybuzz that he has given auditions for only one show, which was Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. It was a show that was aired on Colors TV and he had given an audition for Ranveer’s role. But unfortunately, he was not selected for the role.

He said, “My first audition was for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi on Colors, where I gave an audition for Ranvir's role. So, I went to Balaji's office and gave my audition. Later, they told me that we have not selected me for the lead role but they have selected me for an episodic of Love By Chance. But then I played a cameo role in Meri Ashiqui Tumse Hi as Romil.”

He also said, “My journey in this started with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Also from then, I bagged Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, which is a very good show and still doing great. After excelling in Nisha... I bagged this show Dream Girl."

The actor was very happy as he got three shows within a year. He said, “"It was in a year itself that I auditioned for three shows. Meri Aashiqui was my first and the only audition because before that I had never given any audition."

The actor is presently playing the role of Kartik in the show Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and as per the plot of the show, he has started developing feelings for Sirat, who is a look-alike of his late wife Naira.

