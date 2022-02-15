Did you like Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's on-screen chemistry in Naagin 6? Vote

One of the most popular television shows Naagin has returned with a new season. Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash are seen in the lead role of the show. Well, both were co-participants in the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Naagin 6 is currently being aired and has received an overwhelming response from the fans. The teaser had mentioned about COVID-19 pandemic and how it changed lives. Similarly, Naagin has also undergone several changes and this season is going to be different from all other Naagin seasons.

The show begins with a scientist calling all sages and saints to warn them of a 'mahamari' (pandemic) that is about to hit India and the world. They refuse to believe him. However, later, whatever he says turns out to be true. They return to him and he takes them to sheshth naagin (Maheck Chahal) who eventually agrees to help them. Till now both Simba and Tejasswi are seen impressing the audience. Both onscreen chemistry is adored.

Simba had mentioned also that he is excited to get the lead role in Ekta ma'am's hit franchise Naagin. Tejasswai has also said that she is happy that fans are loving it. To note, she was the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Last season went off air in February 2021. The show featured Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra.

Till now, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Mohit Sehgal, Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others have been part of the show.

Today we are conducting a poll asking did Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's on-screen chemistry in Naagin 6 impressed you all.

