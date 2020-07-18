Dil Ko Karaar Aaya: Sidharth Shukla returns with another single but THIS time with Neha Sharma; first look OUT

Sidharth Shukla shared the first poster of his upcoming music video with Neha Sharma titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Check it out.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was seen with Shehnaaz Gill in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. The song received lots of love with fans shipping SidNaaz as always. Sidharth is now back with another single titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya which stars Neha Sharma opposite him. The first poster for the song is out and it is filled with the essence of romance making his fans impatient for it already. Sidharth shared the look on Instagram and wrote, "Here’s the first look of #DilKoKaraarAaya."

Sidharth is undoubtedly the current heartthrob in the industry. Sidharth recently shared his first BTS moment from the upcoming song, which left fans utterly excited. Fans who had been waiting impatiently for the same are happy to see his new pairing with Neha. The two look delightfully dressed and romantic in the poster which speaks volumes. The song by the title looks like a romantic one and we cannot honestly, wait to see him in a different avatar post Bhula Dunga. Shehnaaz too recently had a song release where she looked different too.

In the BTS picture shared by the handsome hunk, Sidharth was seen donning a full black attire, as he candidly poses for the camera in a garden. With a black t-shirt and black lowers, Sidharth is totally killing the look. Meanwhile, Bhula Dunga received lots of love from the audience. The actor is also in talks for Broken But Beautiful Season 3, according to reports but no official announcement has been made so far.

