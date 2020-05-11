Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin calls herself a 'quarantine chic' as she shares a no makeup selfie

Jasmin Bhasin of Dil Se Dil Tak fame has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she calls herself a 'quarantine chic.' Check it out.

Jasmin Bhasin has earned praise for every character she has portrayed in her shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to her utter beauty and stellar performances in TV programs. She has acted in some of the most popular shows including Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and the latest being Naagin 4. The TV starlet enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps them updated with whatever is happening in her daily life by sharing pictures and videos.

Recently, Jasmin has shared a late-night selfie on her Instagram handle which is sure to ward off your quarantine blues. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress opts for a completely no-makeup look and flaunts her natural, flawless skin. She is seen wearing a t-shirt and lets down her wavy hair while posing for the camera. Jasmin also calls herself a ‘quarantine chic’ for reasons best known to her. Needless to say, she looks pretty in the picture.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 4 co-starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. She portrayed the role of Nayantara in the show. However, ardent fans of Jasmin Bhasin were shocked when she made an unexpected exit from the popular show. This also led to multiple speculations among her fans and other gossip mongers. As of now, Jasmin is enjoying her quarantine break which is evident from her frequent social media posts.

(ALSO READ: Dil Se Dil Tak star Jasmin Bhasin sure looks stunning in this sun kissed click; Check it out)

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×