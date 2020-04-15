Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin is clearly missing traveling as she shares throwback photo from Paris

Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a happy throwback photo on social media and well, she sure seems to be missing traveling while at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Something that all of us are missing the most while being at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown is to travel. Most of us have tried to make an attempt to stay home for as long as we can and follow the rules of the lockdown. However, boredom does hit everyone, and if you ask us, it does not spare celebrities as well. Everyone has been trying to take this time out to learn new skills and simply enjoy this time since we don't get to do this often. And well, while Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin has been at it, turns out, she does miss traveling, probably a lot.

Everyone has taken this time to just be at peace with their own self and enjoy this time since there is nothing else that we can do and cribbing about it is not going to help. However, there is no harm in simply reminiscing the good old days when we were all free and traveling wasn't restricted, isn't it? Over the recent few days, Jasmin seems to have gone into major throwback mode and well, she has been sharing some throwback photos from all these places she traveled to, and today, she did that too.

Jasmin shared a happy photo with what looks like friends on social media and this is from her time in Paris. She sure is nostalgic right now and so are many of us because that is all we have to do. Meanwhile, Jasmin has been very active on social media over the days and keeps giving her fans updates on what has she been up to. And today, it seems to be an update from a throwback photo from her trip to Paris.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post right here:

Meanwhile, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4 and while the actress received a positive response, things did not seem to have worked out for the long run. When there wasn't a lot of her character to do, she decided to exit the show and not wait up on an offer to return. Soon, we saw Bigg Boss 13 contestant enter the show and well, she has definitely been loved by fans. However, the lockdown has now put a halt on everything and so, fans miss seeing the Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer.

Apart from that, Jasmin had recently got talking about her plans on Bollywood and well, it looks like right now, she is happy with everything that TV has given her and so, she said that she is simply grateful for this right now. In fact, the actress was a part of one of India's most talked about reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi last season and she has also been offered Bigg Boss on multiple occasions. However, the actress feels that she is not cut for the show but she did seem to be going gaga over host and added how she goes fan girling every time she sees him.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×