Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin looks ethereal in a monochrome click as she smiles through

Jasmin Bhasin shared a stunning click on social media and the Dil Se Dil Tak actress sure looks dreamy. Check out the post here.

The ongoing lockdown has definitely brought about a lot of peace and a sense of introspection within us, however, something else that we have all been enjoying is to stay at home and have a good time, on our own. With the Coronavirus cases on a constant rise, one cannot help but be home and try ways to get creative, but nothing beats our time on social media, does it? Scrolling through posts and getting a look into how things have been for everyone around, sure gives a sense of positivity. And well, today, Jasmin Bhasin has our attention with her latest post.

Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin has been rather active on social media and while she has been keeping busy and constantly keeps reminding fans about how she misses travelling, she also ensures to give them glimpses of how her days have been going on and they feel nothing short of elated for the same. Today, she shared a monochrome click, one that looks like she has clicked at home and that's just about enough for fans to rejoice.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's photo here:

Meanwhile, Jasmin also spoke about how she has been spending time at home right now and in fact, she has been fasting given the fact that she is not someone who feels can workout at home. She went on to say how she does not feel she is someone who will be comfortable with it and hence, she has taken to intermittent fasting to keep up with her fitness. Well, that is quite the idea for those who feel the same way about home workouts.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin gets talking about being a misfit for Bigg Boss 13, lockdown and future projects

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4 and while fans were excited about her association with the show, things did not quite work very well for her and hence, she eventually decided to call it quits when she was left hanging about her character's future. Right now, all that there is to do is to wait for the lockdown to reopen so that we can see her back on screen.

None the less, she was approached for Bigg Boss and there have been constant reports about the same, however, she went on to say how she feels she is not fit for the show because she is not someone who can manipulate people and put herself through that kind of mental pressure. However, after Khatron Ke Khiladi, it would be interesting for fans to get a glimpse into how she is like and see her on the show, isn't it?

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×