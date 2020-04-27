Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin is missing 'looking at the sky from a hammock days' and now we are too

Jasmin Bhasin has shared a stunning boomerang on her social media and it is all about going somewhere. Check out the video here.

These are times when we miss traveling and for those who are avid adventurers, it becomes all the more difficult to keep up. For all of us, walking through the memory lane with some fun throwback photos seems to be the only option to enjoy those days, or if anything, enjoy places virtually. And if we come to think of it, Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin has been trying to enjoy her time in lockdown with photos and videos from the good old days.

When you scroll through her social media, you will see just how much the actress has been missing traveling, and to keep up with all of that, she has been simply sharing old photos and trying to reminisce those days in the current times. From her trip to Spain to the one with Paris, and many others for that matter. If anything, her social media feed feels like the perfect go to place to get a virtual tour of different corners from the world.

And today, she has shared something that might help in driving the Monday blues away but also want you to go hang out in the open. She shared a boomerang of hers enjoying the sun while on a hammock and in fact, she also had the perfect caption to it. She wrote, 'Happiness is watching the sky from a hammock #gocorona #missingthosedays #wannagosomewhere.' If anything, this makes us want to head out somewhere too but we all know that there is no getting away with this.

Check out the boomerang video of Jasmin Bhasin here:

Meanwhile, Jasmin has been in the news last for calling it quits on Naagin 4. The Ekta Kapoor franchise had fans of the actress super excited with what is in store for them, however, things did not quite work out for them and so, she decided to not return to the show. There happened to be a lot of uncertainty around the actress's return to the show and instead of waiting around, she made her decision to not come back at all. Soon, made way into the show, however, eventually, the Coronavirus lockdown brought everything in the entertainment space to a halt.

Before Naagin 4, Jasmin was a part of the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and that kept her in the news too as there were constant rumours about the actress dating Aly Goni. However, both of them gave away the clarification that they are just friends and just because she looks good with someone does not mean that they are dating after all. Currently, there have been constant reports about the actress being offered Bigg Boss, however, she made it clear during one of her live sessions with us that she does not think she will be able to put herself through the mental stress that it brings about on someone.

