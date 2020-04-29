Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin is sending out all the good vibes we need amid lockdown

Jasmin Bhasin shared a stunning photo on social media but it is her caption that has our attention and for the right reasons. Check out the post here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has obviously had an impact on all of us and how we lead our lives. While we are all hoping for things to get back to normal soon, something that is also needed during these tough times is to make sure we make the most of it, and more importantly, stay positive. And well, social media might be a good place to indulge in to attract some positivity your way and actors have been a constant source of it. And well, today, we have a sweet something from Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin.

If we come to look at Jasmin's social media post, the actress has been reminiscing the good old days of traveling with some stunning photos and it sure keeps us all occupied because why not? We have all the time in the world and we have been trying to keep up with the ongoing situation with the help of social media. Meanwhile, today, she seemed to have a little something to share as she also posted a casual photo of herself.

Sending out all the love our way and to her fans, the actress went on to quote Rumi along with the photo and we are definitely going to take some inspiration from it if not a lot. The actress wrote, “You were born with potential. You were born with goodness and trust. You were born with ideals and dreams. You were born with greatness. You were born with wings. You are not meant for crawling, so don’t. You have wings. Learn to use them and fly.” ~ Rumi"

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post here:

Meanwhile, Jasmin has was last seen in Naagin 4 co-starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. The three did a great job and received a lot of love from the fans, however, things did not quite go as per planned for the actor and so she decided to call it quits when there was no clarity on the future of her character. None the less, fans enjoyed her time on the show, and soon after, also joined the team.

Before that, Jasmin was also a part of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and it turned out to be one of the most loved seasons of the show. It featured an interesting mix of celebrities and in fact, the actress was also in the news due to rumours about her dating Aly Goni, however, both of them have clarified how they are great friends and that nothing is true after all. There have also been constant reports about the actress being a part of Bigg Boss, however, as it turns out, she knows she is not a fit for the show and she cant' put herself through the pressure of the same.

