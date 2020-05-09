Dil Se Dil Tak star Jasmin Bhasin sure looks stunning in this sun kissed click; Check it out

Dil Se Dil Tak star Jasmin Bhasin has shared a stunning photo of hers on social media and fans are definitely going gaga over it. Check it out here.

Dil Se Dil Tak star Jasmin Bhasin definitely has an impressive social media page to look at and while she makes sure to keep her fans updated with the posts and photos and she keeps sharing, we definitely can't get enough of her photos because each one of them seems to have a little something different about it. Jasmin has been reminiscing her travel days and she keeps sharing photos from all the trips she took as we are all stuck at home due to lockdown.

The actress also went on to share some of her photos from the current time with a selfie and some positive thoughts, however, it looks like she is back at enjoying photos that have been shot out in the open, under the sun. The actress' social media has always garnered quite the amount of attention of ours and we keep being a sucker for all these amazing clicks and the destination because virtually traveling around is not that bad, is it?

The photo sees the actress pose for by the sun and she definitely has all this glow on her face, making it look like she has such radiant skin, which she sure does. She has a pretty red dress on while her hair is left open and the pink pout goes with the outfit. She seems to be having a good time clicking the photo and we think it sure turned out to be pretty good. The photo also garnered the attention of her Naagin 4 co-star, Sayantani Ghosh.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's click here:

Meanwhile, as far as her stint in Naagin 4 is concerned, the actress seemed to have stepped back when things weren't very clear on where is it going. The actress wasn't told if she will be returning to the show post a point of time and instead of being left hanging on how things turn out, she decided to opt out and walk away from the show to see what the future has in store for her.

Apart from that, she has also been in the news for being a part of Bigg Boss 13, however, as it turns out, she does not feel she is someone who can do the show or is cut out for it. The actress revealed how she cannot put herself through that kind of pressure because it needs a lot of manipulating, none the less, she did go gaga over host during one of the interviews.

Talk about reality shows, the actress has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and that season turned out to be quite the blast. The actress did well in the show and in fact, was also in the news for link-up rumours. However, she did make sure to clarify them and added how if she looks good with someone it does not have to mean that she is dating that person.

None the less, right now, fans have been waiting to see what does she have in store once the lockdown is over!

Credits :Instagram

