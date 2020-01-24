Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Sejal Sharma commits suicide

Sejal Sharma Death News: Television actress Sejal Sharma, who was last seen in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, committed suicide on Friday morning.

It hasn’t been long when the television industry was shaken by the suicide of actor Kushal Punjabi. And while the tinselvie is still dealing with the loss, another young artist has committed suicide. We are talking about Sejal Sharma, who had made her small screen debut with Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. According to media reports, Sejal took the drastic step on Friday morning. Although the details about the incident are yet to be known, there are speculations that Sejal ended her life owing to personal issues.

According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Sejal, who hailed from Udaipur, was a happy-go-lucky person and enjoyed acting and dancing. Interestingly, the young starlet always aspired to become an actress and was over the moon after grabbing the role of Simmi Khosla in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji last year. While Sejal belonged to a middle-class family in Udaipur, it was certainly difficult to convince her parents about entering the showbiz. However, the diva moved to Mumbai in 2017 and has been an independent working woman ever since. She had also tried her hand in modelling.

Talking about her debut show, Sejal had told Telly Chakkar, “This is my first TV show (Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji). I am happy to be part of the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Since childhood, I have wished to become an actor, and finally, my wishes have come true. I am an avid watcher of television and feel proud that I am now part of this industry. Along with acting, I love dancing. My character is very interesting and will bring a big twist in the show.”

Credits :Telly Chakkar

