Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani laughing uncontrollably in an old BTS photo will make you miss their onscreen banter

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Disha Vakani (Daya) and Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) laughing their hearts out in an BTS photo from the sets will make you yearn to see them onscreen again. Take a look.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Disha Vakani (Daya) and Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) are one of the most-loved onscreen jodis in the Indian Television industry. The duo has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers with their fun-loving banter on the show. From their cute nok-jhok to their disagreements to their adorable romance, Jethalal and Daya resemble a real-life pair of husband and wife. While their individual characters are equally famous, audiences love to see Disha and Dilip together in one frame.

However, for almost three years now, TMKOC fans have been missing to see Jethalala and Daya's unique onscreen chemistry. This is because Disha aka Daya has not yet returned to the show after her maternity break in September 2017. For fans who have been yearning to see Jethalal and Daya's camaraderie onscreen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here's something that will bring a huge smile on your face. We have got our hands on a throwback picture from TMKOC sets that will brighten up your day. 

In the old BTS photo, Dilip Joshi and  Disha Vakani can be seen laughing uncontrollably as they pose for a picture together. While the picture is all things adorable it makes us wonder about the joke that was passed back then, and certainly makes us miss their onscreen fun-loving banter. Well, seeing them laugh their hearts out in this old behind-the-screen photo, proves that Disha and Dilip shared a great bond off-screen too, and had a gala time in each other's company. 

Take a look at Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani's throwback BTS photo here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disha Vakani (@dishavakanioffcal) on

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to win hearts and spread magic with its intriguing storyline post lockdown also. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Daya and Jetha's banter on the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

