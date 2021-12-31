Dilip Joshi expresses gratitude for the love showered on his daughter for flaunting grey hair at her wedding

Dilip Joshi rose to fame with his outstanding acting in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor prefers to keep a low profile on social media. Few days back, he had shared the pictures of his daughter Niyati’s wedding on social media. Niyati flaunted her natural grey hair and those pics went viral on social media as people appreciated her for being her real self.

Dilip Joshi is overwhelmed by the love given to his daughter, and shared gratitude with ETimes. He said, “Keeping her grey hair as it is at her wedding was never an issue for us. We didn’t even imagine that people would react like this. It was never a point of discussion in our house. Jo jaisa hai woh waisa hi theek hai. Everyone reacted in such a positive way and I was happy to see that she has inspired others. I think this is how we should be; we present ourselves the way we are rather than putting on a mask.”

His daughter Niyati has always stayed away from the limelight, and when she started trending on social media, it came as a shock to her. Dilip said, “Initially, when people started talking about her, she was taken aback as she likes to keep a low profile. But social media is something that we can’t control. Anyway, it was a positive thing and, we were fine with it. If this is something that has inspired people, then that’s great.”

Dilip, who is popular as Jethalal today, started his career with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. He may have been a part of many movies, but he says that television was a game-changer for him, and the medium has given him everything.



