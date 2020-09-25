Dilip Joshi gets emotional as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah achieves a milestone: Playing Jethalal is a gift
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is more than just a show for some, it is a feeling. Running for 12 long years, TMKOC has become an integral part of the lives of many viewers. Yesterday, the show's fans, makers, cast, and crew were on cloud nine as it has achieved a huge feat. Yes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has achieved a milestone, as it has completed 3000 episodes of TV.
Yesterday, the 3000th episode of TMKOC was aired, leaving fans and the team overwhelmed. Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show, took to his social media handle to pen down a long emotional note for his team. TMKOC majorly revolves around Jethalal's life and the Gokuldham society. The talented openly expressed his feelings about being a part of the comedy-drama, and how it has been the most notable achievements in his life. In the long note, Dilip Joshi reflected his journey in TMKOC and how the show has changed his life.
He also thanked the makers, producers, cast, and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for making things happen smoothly always. Going back in nostalgia, Dilip Ji revealed how he grew up reading stories of ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ in Chitralekha. He also said that playing the character of Jethalal is a 'gift' for him.
The senior actor expressed his gratitude to all and looked back into time when they began their journies ith TMKOC back in 2008. 'We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery,' shared Dilip Joshi.
Lastly, he thanked the 'Ultimate Maker' of this show called 'Life', for giving the team the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles.
Fans were left awestruck with the way, Dilip Joshi had described and articulated his feelings. Director Malav Rajda, Priya Ahuja (Rita reporter), Palak Sidhwani (Sonu), and Ambika (Mrs. Komal Hathi) also were touched by Dilip ji's note.
Take a look at Dilip Joshi's heart-touching post here:
(1 & 2 /6) It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. (3/6) Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. (4/6) Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! (5/6) It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC. (6/6) Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now. And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #tmkoc #3000happysodes #iloveyou3000 #gratitude #blessed