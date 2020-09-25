Dilip Joshi gets emotional as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah achieves a milestone: Playing Jethalal is a gift

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal penned a 'long emotional' note for the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team as the show completed 3000 episodes yesterday. Here's how the actor expressed his gratitude to the fans, cast, makers, and crew.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is more than just a show for some, it is a feeling. Running for 12 long years, TMKOC has become an integral part of the lives of many viewers. Yesterday, the show's fans, makers, cast, and crew were on cloud nine as it has achieved a huge feat. Yes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has achieved a milestone, as it has completed 3000 episodes of TV.

Yesterday, the 3000th episode of TMKOC was aired, leaving fans and the team overwhelmed. Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show, took to his social media handle to pen down a long emotional note for his team. TMKOC majorly revolves around Jethalal's life and the Gokuldham society. The talented openly expressed his feelings about being a part of the comedy-drama, and how it has been the most notable achievements in his life. In the long note, Dilip Joshi reflected his journey in TMKOC and how the show has changed his life.

He also thanked the makers, producers, cast, and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for making things happen smoothly always. Going back in nostalgia, Dilip Ji revealed how he grew up reading stories of ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ in Chitralekha. He also said that playing the character of Jethalal is a 'gift' for him.

The senior actor expressed his gratitude to all and looked back into time when they began their journies ith TMKOC back in 2008. 'We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery,' shared Dilip Joshi.

Lastly, he thanked the 'Ultimate Maker' of this show called 'Life', for giving the team the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles.

Fans were left awestruck with the way, Dilip Joshi had described and articulated his feelings. Director Malav Rajda, Priya Ahuja (Rita reporter), Palak Sidhwani (Sonu), and Ambika (Mrs. Komal Hathi) also were touched by Dilip ji's note.

