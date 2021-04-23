Dilip Joshi mourns the demise of Amit Mistry: Our trio’s broken today, but memories will always stay with me

As Amit Mistry breathed his last today, Dilip Joshi recalled his happy moments with the late actor and wrote about how much he will miss him.

The entertainment industry witnessed one of the most heartbreaking news as a talented actor breathed his last today. We are talking about Amit Mistry who is known for his roles in movies like Kya Kehna, A Gentleman, Yamla Pagla Deewana, etc. It was reported that the 47-years-old actor died of a cardiac arrest. His unfortunate demise came as a shock to everyone and ever since the news surfaced, several celebs have taken to social media to mourn Amit’s demise.

Joining them, Dilip Joshi also took to Instagram and shared some throwback pictures with the late actor to pay his condolences. The first picture featured the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star with Amit and Sumeet Raghavan from their series that they did together, while the second picture was a BTS featuring Dilip and Amit from one of their show. In the caption, the TMKOC actor wrote how he will continue to miss Amit and wisecracks. “Our trio’s broken today. But the memories will always stay with me. Will miss Amit and his wisecracks more than I can say. He was a lovely man, a treat to work with and a delight to watch in action. Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati, and may God give us the strength to cope with such a huge loss,” he added

Take a look at Dilip Joshi’s post for Amit Mistry:

Earlier, celebs like Swanand Kirkire, Tisca Chopra, etc. had also mourned Amit’s demise. Swanand tweeted, “Amit Mistry? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul.”

