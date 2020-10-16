From Dilip Joshi to Munmun Dutta, combined net worth of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast is shocking

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Read on to know about the net worth of its star cast.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows in the Indian television industry. The show has completed more than a decade and still rule the hearts of the audience with its light-hearted and rib-tickling storyline. Moreover, the characters like Jethalal, Babitaji, Popatlal, and others have become household names already and enjoy a massive fan following all over the country. For the unversed, it is also the longest-running show in the country and has fared well on TRP charts.

However, one will be really shocked by the net worth of the star cast of TMKOC. We shall start by talking about Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal. According to media reports, his net worth is approximately Rs 37 crore. No wonder the audience is totally in love with his character! Meanwhile, the net worth of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is equivalent to that of Joshi, i.e., Rs 37 crore.

Apart from that, the actors also earn extra money through brand endorsements and acting in other films and shows. Meanwhile, talking about Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji and Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta, the two actors’ net worth is a whopping amount of Rs 7 crore each. As a whole, the combined net worth of the star cast is Rs 88 crore. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it began airing in the year 2008 and has been an all-time favourite of the audience since then.

Who is your favourite character in the show? Do let us know in the comments section.

