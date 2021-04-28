Dilip Joshi to Neha Mehta: List of the first shows of five Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors

While the audience recognizes the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah through their characters in the show, several actors have worked in other shows also. We present to you 5 actors of TMKOC with their initial shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the most popular comedy shows on Indian Television screens. This is a family sitcom, which revolves around the lives of the people residing in Gokuldham society. The main protagonist of the show is the family of Jethalal which includes his father Champak Lal, wife Dayaben, son Tapu and him. The show tickles the audience with its content, their reaction, and solutions for various problems cropping up in their lives. The star cast of the show is exceptional and immensely talented. They include Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Neha Mehta, and many others. While numerous actors made their debut with the show, there are also some actors who have worked in other shows, before they marked their presence in the show. Presented below are some of the popular actors of the show TMKOC, with the first shows of their career.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal on the show, is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He had worked in numerous other shows before he became a part of TMKOC. He made his debut in acting with the show ‘Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Who’ in the year 1994.

Disha Vakani

The actress is immensely famous among the audience for her unique accent and laughing style on the TV show Taarak Mehta, where she plays the role of Dayaben. The actress rose to fame with the show and people still miss her presence on the show. But this was not her debut show, she has started her acting career with a small appearance in the TV show Khichdi as a nurse.

Munmun Dutta

The heart-throb of Jethalal on the show TMKOC, Babita, or Munmum Dutta is immensely popular on the show for being the love interest of Jethalal. The actress started her acting career also with Dilip Joshi from the show 'Hum Sab Barati' in 2004.

Neha Mehta

The charming actress played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta on the show TMKOC. She is famous for her sweet nature and her passion for diet food. The actress has been acting for a long time and made her debut as Vaishali in the TV serial Dollar Bahu in 2001.

Amit Bhatt

The actor plays the role of everyone beloved and respected Champaklal in TMKOC. He has also played numerous roles in the TV shows like Khichdi, Yes Boss, Chupke Chupke, Funny Family.com, Gupshup Coffee Shop, F.I.R.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha makes a statement on his clash with Dilip Joshi

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×