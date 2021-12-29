Dilip Joshi on playing the popular role of Jethalal in TMKOC: Till the time I enjoy it, I will do it

Dilip Joshi has made quite a name for himself with the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Owing to his excellent acting in the show, he is popularly known as Jethalal by the fans. He started his acting career with the Bollywood film Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan. He has been part of movies but Dilip Joshi says television became a game-changer for him and the medium has given him everything.

Talking about playing the character for more than a decade in the show, he said, “My show is a comedy show and it's fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

Dilip Joshi feels that television has become bigger than Bollywood because it has gone global. “Wherever there are Indian channels, people watch these shows. Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and that changed the face of television completely. When people saw him on TV, the standard of the medium rose. People started respecting it more. And since then the industry has grown tremendously,” he shares.

Joshi started his career with the film Maine Pyar Kiya and wants to do more films. He said that he has so much more to do in terms of acting. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so he would never leave a good film role if he is offered. Right now he is enjoying what is happening in his life.



Also read- WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi dances his heart out at daughter's pre-wedding function