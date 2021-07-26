Dilip Joshi quashes rumours of tiff between cast of TMKOC: When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off

SAB TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, starring Dilip Joshi in the lead, has been ruling the hearts for over a decade now. In fact, it has been one of the most successful and longest running shows on Indian television so far. And while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule the headlines, there have been reports about a tiff between the cast of the show especially between Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat. However, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show, has vehemently rubbished the news.

During his conversation with The Times of India, Dilip stated that these are mere rumours and that he shares a great bond with his co-stars. He said, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going.”

Meanwhile, Dilip is overwhelmed with the appreciation coming his way for his role of Jethalal in the show. “Jethalal is a beautiful character and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful,” he added.

