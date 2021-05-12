Dilip Joshi, Ravi Dubey to Gurmeet Chaudhary: Actors spread positivity & COVID 19 awareness on social media

Multiple TV actors have come forward to share the awareness for COVID 19 and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The second wave of the Coronavirus has affected the country very badly. The situation at present is very difficult and people are suffering due to a lack of medical amenities. People are not able to avail medicines for the flu due to a shortage of medical equipment and vital medicines. Also, a hospital bed is not available at numerous places leading to complications. Numerous people are coming forward to help the suffering people. Many TV celebrities are also spreading the COVID 19 awareness and trying to connect people with the right assistance. They are also encouraging people to get vaccinated and donate plasma. In this process, some of the actors who took the initiative to help people are as follows.

The actor has recently got vaccinated and shared a video on his social media as he talked about getting registered for vaccination.

He spread the awareness with a beautiful poem, “Sochta tha ki kya kya karunga 2021 mein, Magar woh armaan toh reh gaye bas in chaar deewaro mein..

Is pademic mein fass to gaye hai hum, Magar issey nikalna bhi hai humara hi karam.

Sahi waqt aur yahi sahi kadam..

Mayoos mat hoyiye, bus jaane hi wala hai ye bhi gham..

Us Har mushkil ke jaise, jo aaj ho gayi hai khatam.

Har naagrik ko jagao, fake news aur afwaon se bachao..

Registration karwao, aur vaccine lagwao.”

Nakuul Mehta-

The actor has requested his fans to tag the NGOs and organizations that are helping people. He has shared a post on social media with the caption, “There are many organizations or volunteer groups doing some wonderful work which a lot of us may not know off. Please do share. Would appreciate only relevant leads.”

Gurmeet Chaudhary- The actor has dedicated his account to spreading awareness for COVID 19. He often shares pictures and video sharing leads for beds for people.

Dilip Joshi-

The actor recently got vaccinated along with his wife. He shared a picture encouraging people to get vaccinated for protection from the COVID 19. He said in the caption, “If you qualify or know someone who qualifies, make sure to get vaccinated or help others along the process.”

Ravi Dubey-

The actor is doing his bit to help the suffering people. He has joined the initiative of finding a bed as he is helping the COVID 19 patients get a hospital bed.

Erica Fernandes- https://www.instagram.com/tv/COnqoiRgJQP/

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame actress has a live chat with a gynecologist where she helped bust the misconceptions about not getting vaccination in periods.

Debina Bonnerjee-

The Ramayan actress Debina shared a picture of herself donating plasma and she also urged people to take the step to help the COVID impacted people.

Parth Samthaan-

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame actor took to Instagram as he shared a picture of getting vaccinated and he also asked people to not hesitate from taking the vaccination. He urged people to book their slots and get the injection.

