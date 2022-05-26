Dilip Joshi says THIS on Disha Vakani aka Daya ben's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, who is seen portraying the role of Jethalal for the past several years, is celebrating his 54th birthday on Thursday, May 26. The actor's on-screen camaraderie with Disha Vakani is still cherished by the audience, and even after 5 years of her absence from the show, the fans have still not given up hope about her return to the show. The actress quit the show when she was pregnant with her first child in 2017 and a few days ago, she was blessed with her second child- a baby boy.

Dilip Joshi on Disha Vakani's return

With an expectation of seeing Daya ben on the television screen, the co-actors and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producers are often questioned about Disha's return. Dilip Joshi, too, was asked about it, and in his response to ETimes TV, the veteran actor shared, "It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting."

Dilip Joshi extends wishes to Disha for becoming a mother again

"I am happy to know that Disha has become a mother to a baby boy. She is my co-actor and viewers have always enjoyed watching us on the show. I am happy for her and her family," said Dilip Joshi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a high viewership and even after more than a decade, the sitcom manages to remain people's favourite. The repeat telecast of the episodes is also equally enjoyed by the audience. The characters of the shows have a separate fanbase and social media is abuzz with memes about them. Jethalal and Daya's jodi is loved but along with them, his and Babita's scenes are also enjoyed by the audience. Glimpses of Champak Chacha, Iyer, and Popatlal's funny scenes also keep doing the rounds on social media.



Recently, there have been rumours of Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta quitting the show. However, there has been no confirmation yet from the makers.

