Dilip Joshi thanks fans for making his birthday special: Reassured that there is plenty of love left to spread

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethala aka Dilip Joshi has thanked all his fans for their wishes. He had celebrated his birthday on May 26.

Popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s lead actor Dilip Joshi celebrated his birthday on May 26. Wishes poured for him from all corners. The actor became a household name because of his character Jethalal Champaklal Gada. The actor turned 53rd birthday. His social media account is flooded with warm wishes for him. This made the actor feel very special and he penned a thank you note for his fans. He thanked everyone for sharing his artwork, clips, and pictures.

He also shared a picture of him holding a birthday cake and wrote, “Here’s some cake, for each and everyone of you, for not just taking the time out to wish me, but for also sharing all the lovely clips, artwork and photos. It makes me feel reassured that there is plenty of love left for us to spread. May God give us the strength to emerge out of these dark times soon and make us all receive the love that we all need and deserve. Stay strong everyone, and thanks again!”

Fans have reacted to his picture and wished him again. Some also dropped heart and fire emoji in the comment section. Few fans even invited him for tea.

The actor was also trending on Twitter on his birthday. To note, the actor had also been a part of the shows like Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau, F.I.R, Agadam Bagadam Tigadam among others.

