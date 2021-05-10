Dilip Joshi from TMKOC asks people to be responsible in COVID 19 situation instead of blaming government

Dilip Joshi from Taarkak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah talks about being responsible and having faith in the current pandemic situation.

The popular actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi recently talked about the spike in the COVID 19 cases, with Hindustan Times. The actor said that is when the lockdown ends, people have to be more careful as we are at present. People should not start going out or start behaving as nothing has happened. He said that people should be more responsible and cooperative with each other, instead of blaming the government. He added that people need to be careful and follow the guidelines for the pandemic to end. He added that we need to maintain social distance, wear masks and get the vaccination as soon as possible. He also suggested people take steam regularly and stay healthy by maintaining all protocols even when cases are reduced.

Talking about the shooting of the show, shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been stopped for some time as the production house has decided not to shoot. He said that work will go on but the lives of people are more important. The actor said other production houses are shooting in different cities and they must be taking special care. He said that he believes in God and he will take care of people. He added that the covid situation has affected everyone. All the development, technology, money, etc. could do nothing. He added that even at home all that matters is your family and your health.

He said that we took nature for granted and hopefully we learned our lessons. We need to keep patience and be calm in the situation. He added that nothing is permanent and this too shall pass. He asked people to have faith.

