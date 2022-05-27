Dilip Joshi was jobless for 1 year before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Check out star's lesser-known facts

Dilip Joshi, 54, is a household name and needs no introduction. From kids and youngsters to senior citizens, he is famous among the audience of all age groups and enjoys unconditional love and attention from fans. The actor is more popular for his onscreen character, Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been on air for the past 14 years. The sitcom is one of the few shows in the Indian television industry that has been on air for such a long duration. Interestingly, its repeat episodes are also watched with much excitement by the audience.

Dilip Joshi may have been catapulted to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but there was a dull period in his life before this show. The actor was jobless for a year before taking up the role of Jethalal. He began his career as a backstage theatre artist where he barely earned Rs 50 but it was his zeal for acting that encouraged him to move ahead in life in this profession. Later, he did Bollywood films and TV shows and is now the owner of some luxurious materialistic things in life.

Dilip Joshi's lesser-known facts before appearing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' was Dilip Joshi's debut film where he played the role of house help.

He also appeared in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani,' 'Humraaz' and 'Khiladi 420.'

Dilip began his career as a background theatre artist where he was paid Rs 50

He has done several theatre shows in the Gujarati language and loves to be on stage

Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip did TV shows such as 'Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh,' 'Kora Kagaz' among others but struggled to leave a mark.

The actor was first offered the role of Champaklal (Jethalal's) father on the show in 2008

Dilip rejected the role of Champaklal and suggested that he would be able to do justice to Jethalal's character.

Reportedly, the actor mints Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for the sitcom

Dilip Joshi is a proud owner of four premium cars and has a house worth crores in Mumbai.

The start may have been rough for the actor but he has surely earned a place in millions of hearts for a lifetime.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Daya ben blessed with a baby boy