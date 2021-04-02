Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill look terrific together as they announce the wrap of their film ‘Honsla Rakh’

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill’s popular upcoming film ‘Honsla Rakh’ shoot is completed. The actors announced with a cake on their social media.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill has been in limelight for the past some time, because of her upcoming film ‘Honsla Rakh’. In the movie, she is starring opposite the Punjabi star actor Diljit Dosanjh. She has flown to Canada for the shoot of the film and had been posting numerous pictures of herself on her social media handles. The actress is very active on social media and she had also made her fan excited by posting a still from the shoot of the film. The lead pair has recently posted pictures together as they announced the wrapping up of the shoot.

The Udta Punjab actor and Punjabi hunk Diljit Dosanjh has recently posted a picture with Shehnaaz Gill and the rest of the team on his social media. He announced the completion of the shoot of the film with the lovely cake and numerous cupcakes. Diljit and Shehnaaz are looking stunning together as they pose for the camera. Diljit is seen wearing a black kurta pajamas with white sneakers. Shehnaaz is looking mesmerizing in a white crop top along with loose denim pants, and she has put on an oversized black leather jacket to complete the look. The actors look adorable together as they twin in black.

Diljit wrote in the caption, “#HonslaRakh Shooting DONE”.

The adorable singer and actor, Shehnaaz Gill has entered the film industry with ‘Honsla Rakh’ and she has been paired with immensely popular actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to release on 15th October 2021. The actress was last seen in the music video ‘Fly’ with music composer Badshah and Amit Uchana. It was a huge success and she received immense appreciation for the same.

