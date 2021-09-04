Diljit Dosanjh shocked by Sidharth Shukla's demise; Says 'He was a very lively guy'

Punjabi singer and actor Diljijt Dosanjh shared his reaction to the sudden demise of the Sidharth Shukla. The actor was hale and healthy but reportedly due to a heart attack, he passed away at 40. He was declared dead on September 2 and his final rites were carried out the next day. Diljit Dosanjh had shared a post on Twitter as he recalls talking to him once through Shehnaaz Gill.

In the post shared by Diljit Dosanjh, he wrote that he is shocked to hear the news. He added that he had talked to him once on a video call and felt that he was a very positive and happy kind of guy. He shared that Sidharth also invited him to meet whenever Diljit came to Mumbai. He wrote in the caption, “1 Vaari Video Call Te Gal Karai c Shenaaz Ne.. Baut hee Hasmukh c Veera..Kehnda c mileyo Jadon Mumbai aeye.. Shocking”.

See the post here:

1 Vaari Video Call Te Gal Karai c Shenaaz Ne.. Baut hee Hasmukh c Veera..Kehnda c mileyo Jadon Mumbai aeye.. Shocking pic.twitter.com/jDoENqpqoD — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2021

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill will be making her acting debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh from the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’. The shooting for the movie was done in Canada.