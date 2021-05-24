Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls fame Piya Valecha speaks on typecasting in TV; Says doesn’t want to ‘age on screen’

Piya Valecha speaks about how television actors can be easily typecasted in an age bracket once they age on screen and much more.

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls star Piya Valecha opened up on selecting roles wisely and initiating to only play the parts that are of her age. She speaks about being keen on returning to work once she signs for a part that is not about typecasting her in a certain age bracket but relates to her real-life age on screen as well. She also mentioned that a system exists in the small screen where actors are typecasted by the makers into an age bracket that the audience seems to have liked them in one popular show and how it is difficult it is to break that image again.

“I do not wish to play roles that require me to age on screen. I want to play characters who are as old as me. I understand that as an actor, all roles can be challenging. But in our TV industry, there exists a culture of typecasting. So, if once I age on screen, then it will be difficult to get roles of my actual age," says Piya. In cinema, the culture is a little different as played father to adult girls in the 2016 release Dangal but it has not hampered his forthcoming roles as far as going back to a younger on-screen age. and Bhumi Pednekar played women in her 60’s in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’.

Piya further spoke about the web as a new venue for the actors to show their talent and said, “The platform is giving work to many talented TV actors. It is as significant as Bollywood and television. So, I'm also keen to take up a web show next."

