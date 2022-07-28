Dimpy Ganguly & husband Rohit welcome third baby; Rajeev Sen and others congratulate the couple

Dimpy Ganguly has embraced motherhood for the third time and it’s a boy for the family. After a girl and a boy, Dimpy and Rohit have become parents to a little baby boy yesterday (July 27). Dimpy Ganguly, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 8 is already a mother of two kids. The actress announced her pregnancy in March this year. For those unaware, Dimpy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman in 2015, Rohit Roy. The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 as they welcomed a baby girl (Reanna), and later, in 2020, Dimpy and Rohit got blessed with a baby boy (Aryaan Roy).

The actress, who is now in UAE, took to her social media handle to announce the birth of her baby boy. She also shared about her completely unmedicated natural water birth process. She captioned, “We did it! A completely natural unmedicated water birth! This was by far the most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience of my life. I can blindly tell you now that the most amazing gift that we get in our lives is our bodies, if you trust your body, respect it enough to stay healthy our bodies can perform miracles! My previous two births were also natural but I didn't think I had it in me to go completely unmedicated. However, little did I know that the strength that comes from within when you put your mind to it can move mountains, let alone give birth to a little baby! We can't thank our birthing team @hmsmirdifhospital for delivering our son safely. This experience has changed my life forever and I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy @acidxxx really showed up for us. I couldn't have done it without you. We are so in love with our new little bundle of joy! Introducing Rishaan Ganguly Roy. Born 27.07.2022.”

Rajeev Sen commented, “Congratulations to both of you”, Bigg Boss fame Diandra Soares commented, “Omg congratulations baby”. Many fans of the actress also wished her on the post.

Their daughter (6) and boy (2) are named Reanna and Aryaan. Dimpy also shared a glimpse of her three kids and hubby. However, they haven’t revealed their baby’s face. A few days back Dimpy celebrated her birthday and had a Bengali-style baby shower in presence of her family.

