Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita from Ramayan shares a THROWBACK picture with PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani

Dipika Chikhalia, who played Sita in Ramayan shared an old photo with PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani and it cannot be missed. Take a look.

Dipika Chikhlia became a household name after portraying the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s popular mythological saga Ramayan. Some months back, no one would have thought that this epic saga along with some others would ever come back on TV. But the re-run of many iconic shows happened, due to the Coronavirus lockdown. And ever since its return, it has created a never expected craze among the viewers. Everyone is hooked to the small-screen and is enjoying every bit of the show.

The show's actors are also making the most of this special phase and are recalling their old memories. Recently, Dipika shared an unseen picture from her good old days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yes, she dropped a picture with PM Modi and it is creating a stir on social media. The photo happens to be from the time when the actress stood for election in Baroda (Vadodara). Yes, you read that right! Not every Ramayan fan might be aware this, but Dipika had once contested the Assembly elections in Gujarat for the Baroda constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Dipika did stand as a candidate in her past. The monochrome picture shows Dipika sitting next to young Narendra Modi and LK Advani. The actress captioned the picture as, 'An old picture when I stood for the election from Baroda now known as Vadodara. To the extreme right is our PM Narendra Modi Ji and next to him is LK Advani Ji. Nalin Bhatt and I were in charge of the election.' And now this 'blast from the past' picture is spreading like wildfire on the internet.

PM Modi was an active member of the politics in Gujarat in those days. It was only 10 years before that he had become the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The actress had also even won the elections in 1991. Surprisingly, PM Modi had also won from the Baroda constituency. And later her happen to take over the Varanasi constituency in the 2014 general elections.

After this picture went viral, some Twitter users also shared an old picture of the actress with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Well, for many who don't know Dipika made a debut on Twitter only recently, and already enjoys a huge following on the micro-blogging site. She has been receiving messages and praises on social media after the re-telecast of the TV series.

Take a look at Dipika's throwback pictures here:

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Talking about Dipika, the talented actress made her successful Bollywood debut with Sun Meri Laila in 1983. She was last seen Ayushmann Khurana starrer Bala. She is in talks to play the lead role in a biopic on India's Nightingale, Sarojini Naidu. However, nothing has been finalized yet, as the actress is waiting to hear the full script of the film. However, the script reading session is only possible after the COVID-19 lockdown is called off, so she will take a final call after that.

What are your thoughts on the Ramayan star's old picture with the veterans of the Indian political fraternity? Also, are you enjoying the return of old shows on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

