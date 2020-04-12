Dipika Chikhila shares a THROWBACK group picture with the Ramayan cast; Says 'We know what we've left behind'

Dipika Chikhila aka Ramayan's Sita shared an old group picture with the cast and crew and it will leave you nostalgic. Take a look.

Dipika Chikhila aka Ramayana's Sita has been making headlines for quite some time now. Ever since the iconic mythological drama returned on the small screen, many are crying happy tears for bringing back their childhood. From making memes to reminiscing good old memories, the audience is going gaga over the show's re-run during the Coronavirus lockdown. The show's cast is also sharing their fond memories with the viewers. They are trying to connect with their fans through social media, something that they cannot do back in the day.

Speaking of this, just a few hours ago, Dipika recently dropped an awe-inspiring throwback picture from the 'good old days'. The actress shared a group picture of the Ramayan cast. Yes, you read that right! She shared an unseen photo of the entire cast and crew of Ramayan from their shooting days. Recalling her memories, Dipika captioned it as, 'The Epic picture of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew. Sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team. Barring Ravan, almost all were there.

Not only this, but the actress also mourned the death of the people from the cast who took their heavenly abode. She added, 'Only when we look back do we know what all we have left behind. So many of the cast are no more. RIP to all of them.' Well, this happens to be the first time that the whole cast of the epic saga came together for a click.

Take a look at the picture here:

Talking about Ramayan, it was directed by Ramanand Sagar. It aired during 1987-88 on DD National. The TV series also starred Arun Govil as Ram and Dara Singh as Hanuman. On public demand, the show was brought back on TV amid the lockdown, to drive away everyone's boredom and take them back into the 'golden era'.

In a recent interview, when Dipika was asked who she would want to see in the remake of Ramayan, the actress took some really interesting names. She said that she would like to see as Sita, while Hrithik should play Ram. While the actress feels is a perfect fit to play Raavan and must play the role of Lakshman (Ram's younger brother).

Dipika started her journey with Sun Meri Laila in 1983. She then went on to do many important roles in regional as well as mainstream cinema. However, she is still remembered as Sita from Ramayan and is hailed for her amazing portrayal of the Goddess. The 54-year old was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and , romantic-comedy Bala.

The actress is in talks of her next project that happens to be a biopic on Sarojini Naidu. Though she has not signed the film yet but is keen on considering it once the story and idea are narrated to her. Well, it would be interesting to see Dipika in the role of the Nightingale of India. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

