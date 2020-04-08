Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita to feature in Sarojini Naidu biopic? Here's what we know

Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita, has apparently been offered Sarojini Naidu biopic. Read deets inside.

Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for her role as Sita in one of most-loved mythological show Ramayan has already bagged her next project. Yes, reports have it that the actress has been approached for a Sarojini Naidu biopic a few weeks ago. However, given the Coronavirus lockdown and worsening situations, the plans have been put on hold for now. But, Dipika is already gearing up for the role and is most likely to make an official announcement about the same after the COVID-19 threat has surpassed.

Talking to India Today about the same, Dipika revealed that she has been approached for Sarojini Naidu's biopic. But, she has given a nod and signed the dotted lines yet. She was extremely happy that she was offered the role of the political activist. Sharing details about the project, Dipika said that Dhiraj Mishra, who is the writer and director, has not been able to narrate the story yet due to the COVID-19 lockdown. But, he has given her a brief outline of the same and they are yet to dig into the details. She said that the will meet for a story session, once things have gotten back to normalcy. Dipika also mentioned that she is keen to take up the film if everything falls in place. However, the final call will be taken by her only when she has understood and heard the full script.

This happens to be the very first movie that will be based on Sarojini Naidu's. Known as the Nightingale of India, she played an important role in India's freedom struggle. However, Dipika failed to find much about the political leader on the internet. She said that she tried to research Sarojini Naidu to know and understand her life better, but couldn't find much matter on her online.

When asked how would prepare herself for the role, Dipika felt that it would be too early to comment on the same. She stated that this is a subject that needs to be studied thoroughly. After the story session, there's going to be a lot of brainstorming for proper characterization. She revealed that they will have to sit and chalk down about how the character will be molded. And since this is going to be her first biopic film, she is more careful. Dipika says, ' I gave an extension of myself to Sita but with Sarojini Naidu, I cannot do that.'

Expressing her excitement about playing Sarojini Naidu on-screen, Dipika says that she had been longing for an interesting role to come her way. So when this biopic was offered to her, her excitement instantly sky-rocketed. She said that she was ecstatic when she was approached she is a person who associates with history a lot. With this character of Sarojini Naidu, she will only get a chance to join the world of history.

Well, if this project gets finalized, it will be the first biopic on the first female President of the India National Congress. For the unversed, Sarojini Naidu was an Indian political activist and a well-known poet. She was one of the prominent figures in India's struggle for Independence from colonial rule. She advocated the ideas of civil rights, women's emancipation, and anti-imperialistic ideas. She started expressing herself through wrote poetry and plays at a very young age, and continued her hobby throughout her life.

If Dipika gives the film a nod, Ramayana's Sita's fans will definitely root for her as Sarojini Naidu on the big screen. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

