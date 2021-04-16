Dipika Chikhlia is elated as Ramayan returns to TV screen once again: Looks like history is repeating itself

Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramayan, can’t keep calm as her popular mythological drama is getting aired again.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, had changed a lot in our lives. Not just we were cooped in our respective houses, masks and sanitisers became our permanent partners. But this wasn’t all. The television industry witnessed a new life as several iconic shows made their way back on the small screen leaving the audience nostalgic about the golden. And while the second wave of the deadly virus has hit the nation again, it is reported that another iconic show is set to return on the television screen.

We are talking about the popular mythological drama Ramayan which featured Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in the lead. Needless to say, the audience is quite excited to relive the show’s magic. Amid this, Dipika, who played the role of Sita in Ramayan, is quite excited about the shows return on the small screen. Sharing her excitement about the same, the senior actress shared a still of herself from the show wherein she was dressed as Sita. In the caption, Dipika wrote, “So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years.”

Take a look at Dipika Chikhlia’s post:

Meanwhile, the lady had recently grabbed the eyeballs as she had penned a heartfelt post for her late father in law. She wrote, “Rest In Peace, He was my father in law, but always made me feel like I was his daughter...always advised and thought out of the box, papa you will always be missed ..in our hearts and prayers forever.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Chikhlia on Ramayan beating Game of Thrones: I had to see 3 times to confirm the figures

Share your comment ×