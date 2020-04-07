Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan thinks Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt are perfect to play Ram and Sita

Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan has picked her choices from Bollywood to play Ram, Sita and Ravan. Read on find out.

The re-telecast of the most-loved mythological series Ramayan during the Coronavirus lockdown brought a wave of happiness. People went berserk as they watched the show on TV and reminiscence the good old days. The re-running of the show brought some relief and drove people away from boredom. All the actors from the mythological epic were extremely elated to know about the decision and how viewers welcomed their on-screen avatars again, after ages. Deepika Chikhalia, who carved a unique niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry by playing Goddess, also expressed her excitement.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal when the actress was asked as to who will she want to see playing the lead characters from Bollywood if the show is remade. And Dipika had some really interesting answers. Sharing here views, Dipika said that she thinks and are perfect to play Ram and Sita. Yes, you read that right! Dipika wants to see Hrithik and Alia as Ram, Sita if Ramayan's remake is ever made.

Now, if you're wondering who would be Dipika's choice for Raavan and Lakshman's role, then we have the answer for you. While the actress feels should play Raavan, she feels is a good option for Lakshman's role (Ram's younger brother).

Justifying her choices, Dipika said that Sita was not a tall woman, and her head would reach only Lord Ram’s chest. So, maybe someone like Alia can play her role, while Hrithik would make for a good Lord Ram.' She also feels that Ajay will be excellent as Raavan, while Varun will justify the character of Laxman.

Sharing her views on the re-telecast of Ramayan amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the 54-year-old actress said that the show is food for the soul. She thinks that the younger generation will have a different opinion after watching the first few episodes. She is eager to know what the millennials have to say about the epic which teaches about relationships. The actress also reveals that they could only watch it on the edit table when they were shooting for the same. She mentions that things have changed now from 30 years back when the original Ramayan was being shot.

Talking about Dipika, she began her journey in the entertainment world opposite Raj Kiran in Sun Meri Laila (1983). She was also seen in Rajesh Khanna's suspense-thriller Rupaye Dus Karod, with Amrita Singh, Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. Though she went on to do movies in several languages, she is still remembered for Ramayan.

Ramayan was directed by Ramanand Sagar and which was aired during 1987-88 on DD National. The TV series also starred Arun Govil as Ram and Dara Singh as Hanuman. What are your thoughts on Dipika's opinions? Do you want to see the above-mentioned B'Town stars in Ramayan's remake? If not them, who do you will be fit to play the lead roles? Are you too binge-watching Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV again? Let us know in the comment section below.

