Dipika Chikhlia's photo of Ramayan cast goes viral; Arvind aka Raavan gets emotional on watching Sita apaharan

Dipika Chikhlia's epic picture of the Ramayan cast sent fans in a frenzy, while Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan got emotional on watching Sita apaharan on TV.

Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita of Ramayan, shared a beautiful throwback picture of the entire cast and crew of the epic saga on her Instagram handle yesterday (April 13, 2020). The actress also penned down a sweet note recalling her old days and mourning the death of the members who are no more. Soon, her co-stars Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahri (Lakshman) followed suit and share the 'Epic picture' on their social handles. While Arun called it the 'Ramayan family,' Sunil tagged it as the 'Most memorable moment.'

The stars of Ramanand Sagar's mythological drama went all nostalgic as they shared this old jewel on social media. Within moments of the picture being posted, fans went berserk and started sharing it on a huge scale. They all reminisced the good old days and were awe-struck to see this 'unseen' picture of the whole Ramayan cast. The picture consisted of both the on-screen team as well as the off-screen creative team. Well, it happens to be the first time that the cast and crew's most-loved saga came together in one frame.



ALSO READ: Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita to feature in Sarojini Naidu biopic? Here's what we know

While Arvind Trivedi was not present in the picture back then, he now enjoying Ramayan on TV. Yes, a video of the actor watching the re-telecast of the show on the small screen is doing rounds on social media, and there's a reason for it. Well, the veteran actor apparently got emotional and shed tears as he watched the 'Sita apaharan' scene from the show. In the clip, the 84-year-old is seen busy watching a scene where he kidnaps Sita. As soon as the scene gets over, he is seen joining his hands and apologizes to people for the same. Yes, he was seen seeking forgiveness from the viewers for being brutal to Goddess Sita. The actor is apparently seeing the show after 30 years.

Take a look at the posts here:

For the unversed, the show recently made a comeback on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Its re-run has made people very happy and it has boosted DD National's viewership massively. It was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and soon acquired cult status. Ramayan featured several well-known stars including Dara Singh (Hanuman), Lalita Pawar (Manthara) and Vijay Arora (Indrajit).

In a recent interview, when Dipika Chikhlia was asked which actors she wanted to see in Ramayan's Bollywood remake. She said that and will be a perfect pair to play Sita-Ram. While she wants to don the look of Ravan, she feels will justify Lakshman's role.

Just a few days ago, Shyam Sundar, who played Sugreev in Ramayan passed away due to Cancer. He breathed his last on April 6 in Kalka. The news of the actor's demise was mourned by his fellow actors on social media. He lost his battle to the prolonged illness and is survived by his wife. Arun Govil and Sunil Lehri shared a heartfelt note for their late co-star on Twitter and prayed for his soul.

ALSO READ: Ramayan's Deepika Chikhalia aka Sita REVEALS she could watch the show only on the edit table while shooting

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More