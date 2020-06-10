Dipika Kakar adorably pulling Shoaib Ibrahim's cheeks in a THROWBACK picture will melt your heart; Take a look

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress cutely pulling husband Shoaib Ibrahim's cheeks in a throwback photo is too cute to miss and speaks volumes about their bond. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love story is one of a kind. The two met of the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka, but their journey from co-stars to soul mates has not been very rosy. The duo had to face many challenges before they could be 'one forever'. But Dipika and Shoaib fought everything together, and finally tied the knot in February 2018. Since then the couple has been inseparable and have been giving couple goals to everyone around.

Despite a hectic schedule they are seen spending ample time in each other's company and making memories together. While the couple often keeps sharing pictures from their mushy romance on their social media handles, their fans don't seem to find it enough. They keep digging their past cute photos and reshare them with others. We recently got our hands on a cutesy picture shared by a fan page of Shoaika that we couldn't afford to miss. Yes, we lovey-dovey old picture of Shoaika's romance is doing rounds on social media, and it is surely a treat for the duo's fans.

In the picture, Dipika is seen adorably. pulling hubby Shoaib's cheeks and it is pure cuteness. While Dipika is seen gazing into the camera and smiling, Shoaib is looking a little lost, and we're wondering what was he thinking about. Dipika looks gorgeous as ever in a black and blue dress, while Shoaib looks dapper in a red jacket and black pants. Together, Shoaika makes for an adorably stylish couple, and it is hard to take off your eyes from them.

The picture proves that their bond is beyond love, and they share a great equation as friends. They share a different level of comfort and compatibility that makes their relationship unqiue and beautiful.

Take a look at Dipika and Shoaib's cute throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, the two are enjoying the social distancing phase at home with their family and often share glimpses from their happy family time. What are your thoughts about the picture and Shoaika's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

