Dipika Kakar is all hearts for husband Shoaib Ibrahim's 'new look'; See Post

Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his social media handle to share some handsome pictures as he got a stylish hairstyle done and unleashed his new look. Here's how wifey Dipika Kakar reacted to it.

Most of us like to experiment with our style and look at regular intervals. Makeovers not only give you a different avatar but also boost your confidence. Speaking of this, Shoaib Ibrahim, recently got a trendy makeover with a stylish hairstyle. Yes, the actor got a new hairdo and flaunted 'happy' pictures of his transformation on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, Shoaib is seen wearing a coffee-colored t-shirt paired with denim pants as he shows off his new and neat haircut. He looks very handsome as he poses for the camera.

And looks like, Shoaib has left wifey Dipika Kakar mightly impressed with his new look. The actress was all hearts for hubby Shoaib's look and commented on his post saying 'Bahut Acha' (Very good) followed by heart emoticons. Dipika's sweet compliment for her hubby shows that the duo has a strong companionship and support each other in whatever they do. With this 'killer' picture, Shoaib also penned down a strong caption. He wrote, 'If you don't like me but still watch everything I do, then let's face it you are a FAN.'

The handsome hunk also asked his fans for feedback on his new look, and they couldn't stop gushing over him. Not only fans but Dipika Kakar's Bigg Boss 12 co-contestant also complimented Shoaib. The actor's loving sister Saba Ibrahim commented, 'Ek number. Mashallah.' Well, we must say, Shoaib's new look suits him a lot.

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka, became friends, and fell in love. The two tied the knot in February 2018, and since then have been shelling out 'couple goals' with their romance. What are your thoughts on Dipika's reaction to Shoaib's look? Let us know in the comment section below.

