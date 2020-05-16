Dipika Kakar is all praises for husband Shoaib Ibrahim as she shares an adorable PHOTO with him
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s names are taken among the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. It won’t be wrong to call the couple a perfect epitome for love and the reasons behind this are quite obvious. Their frequent social media PDAs are simply adorable and dole out major relationship goals for all the other couples out there. Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot back in 2018 and have been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then.
In the midst of all this, Dipika has recently shared a lovely picture with Shoaib on her Instagram handle which is worth a glimpse. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress looks content as she flashes her sweet smile while posing with her hubby. She is seen wearing a pink-colored salwar suit. Dipika looks flawless even with minimal makeup and this picture is proof. Shoaib, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white kurta. This adorable picture of the couple screams love and nothing else!
Check out the picture below:
As we can see, Dipika writes in her post, “You are the strongest when your husband’s priority is your happiness...” and we completely agree with her about the same. On the work front, the former Bigg Boss winner was last seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she was roped in opposite Karan V Grover. The audience simply loved their on-screen chemistry and this was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
They look like they are soul mates..MashaAllah
Anonymous 8 hours ago
You both are ideal couple...god bless both of you...take care.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Best ever couple ....♥️
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She is Faiza now. Why she doesn’t use that name?
Anonymous 12 hours ago
God bless d couple