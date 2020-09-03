Dipika Kakar is all smiles as she poses for a selfie with 'her ladies' and it's all about family; Take a look

Dipika Kakar recently shared an adorable picture on her social media handle as she spent some quality time with her mother, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law at home. Take a look at Dipika's 'special girl gang' here.

Dipika Kakar is one of the most talented, warm, and friendly personalities in the Telly world. While fans have been missing her on-screen after Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dipika is busy making the most of her time with her loved ones. From being an ideal bahu to being a perfect daughter, Dipika has to juggle between her sasural and maika in real-life. However, the actress is managing and balancing it all quite well, leaving everyone awestruck. Dipika knows the art of keeping everyone around her happy, and maybe that is why she has become an inspiration for many.

For her, family comes first, and she ensures that her loved ones are always jovial and smiling. Be it her hubby, her mother-in-law, or her own parents, Dipika goes all out for them. Recently, Dipika spent some quality time with her mother, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law at home, and it is all about family love and bonding. The actress shared a beautiful on her Instagram selfie with her 'special girl gang' as they posed for the camera, and flashed their beaming smiles.

In the photo, Dipika is seen warming embracing her mom, and mom-in-law, while her sister-in-law Saba holds the camera. All the ladies look gorgeous and utterly happy together, and it seems like they had a fun time in each other's company. With this awe-inspiring picture, Dipika wrote a heart-warming caption, which read, 'My ladies. I am blessed to have them in my life.'

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Dipika's camaraderie with her family and called her their 'inspiration.' The diva's sister-in-law also showered praises and love on her. Saba commented on the post saying, Mashallah, and we all are blessed to have yo. You are our strength.'

Take a look at Dipika's endearing picture with 'her ladies' here:

To note, Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot in 2018, in a traditional nikah ceremony. Since then, the couple has been sending 'couple goals' all around with their companionship. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

