Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum completes one year; Fans recall Ronakshi's chemistry

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which starred Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover in the lead roles has finally completed one year on TV. Sonakshi and Rohit aka Rokanshi's fans are celebrating their one year anniversary by reminiscing their fiery chemistry on social media. Take a look.
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which starred Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover in the lead roles has finally completed one year on TV.  Sonakshi and Rohit aka Rokanshi's fans are celebrating their one year anniversary by reminiscing their fiery chemistry on social media. 

Check out fans tweets for Ronakshi here:

