Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum completes one year; Fans recall Ronakshi's chemistry

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which starred Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover in the lead roles has finally completed one year on TV. Sonakshi and Rohit aka Rokanshi's fans are celebrating their one year anniversary by reminiscing their fiery chemistry on social media. Take a look.

Check out fans tweets for Ronakshi here:

My dearest #ronakshi u came in our life in this day n I can't tell u how much I miss u Today bt all I want to say thnk u so much fr giving so much to cherish. fr giving me rohit n sonakshi n moreover giving me a reason to watch tv aftr longhappy anniversary#KahaanHumKahaanTum pic.twitter.com/Bp7q4b7Dta — Ajanta Sarkar (@Ajantasarkar7) June 17, 2020

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY of KAHAAN HUM KAHAAN TUM...

CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team of KHKT & the FD OF KHKT...

LOVE U, RONAKSHI

#KahaanHumKahaanTum#Ronakshi pic.twitter.com/RuI2ch8ZW5 — Saptarsi Mallick (@MallickSaptarsi) June 17, 2020

Though the journey was short but u guys have won the heart around the globe with ur magic #KHKT the only itv show that i’ve finished nd still hooked to it power of our #Ronakshi Love you guys #KahaanHumKahaanTum pic.twitter.com/oNYxzCiV7Q — Ayeha255 (@Aiyya0) June 17, 2020

May be to value the power of loving and loving touch!

May be to never forget the warmth of a kiss and hug!

May be to realise the meaning of physical presence!

May be to know why we need certain interaction!

May be love eo a Lil more. #KahaanHumKahaanTum #Ronakshi pic.twitter.com/eSj0lS6L3D — 1 YEAR OF MOM DAD (@KIRTHIKEERU) June 12, 2020

#NouvellePhotoDeProfil

Common dp for today trend

Free to use it guys

Share inbetween

Get ready at 6pm #Ronakshi #KahaanHumKahaanTum pic.twitter.com/VUe9yYLql2 — itsmeAnytta KVGbirthday countdown begin (@AnyTejasswi) June 17, 2020

It's already ONE year of #KahaanHumKahaanTum! How this 1 yr had been spent really don't know. But I can only remember those beautiful memories of #Ronakshi. Thank you @ms_dipika @karanvgrover22 for Ronakshi. Will cherish these memories forever pic.twitter.com/v684CRErrT — (@YeVaadaRaha) June 17, 2020

Credits :Twitter

