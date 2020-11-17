Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim aka Shoaika pose for beautiful loved up PHOTOS as they share festive wishes

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared glimpses of their Diwali celebrations and it is all about love, happiness, and togetherness. Shoaika also extended festive greetings to their fans. Take a look.

Whenever Dipika Kakar and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim come together in a single frame, there are fireworks all around. And this time fans were left gawking as Dipika and Shoaib shared some beautiful loved-up pictures on social media. The duo, who are counted amongst the cutest couples of Telly Town, spread the love with their Diwali pictures. Yes, Shoaika gave a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations, and it was all about smiles, glitter, and romance.

Dipika dressed up in a pretty all golden embroidered sharara for the ocasssion and looked ethereal. Shoaib, on the other hand, decked up in a black traditional kurta with golden embroidery and looked dapper. The couple posed for some adorable pictures together and left fans 'wowed.' They also sent heartwarming festive wishes to fans. Dipika wrote, 'Happy Diwali everyone, stay safe and stay happy. Love you all.' Shoaib advised everyone to spread love and happiness this festive season. 'Happy Diwali to all. khush rahiye, pyar baatiye, apna khayal rakhiye. With love from Shoaika,' expressed Shoaib. The two also shared individual photos, flaunting their pretty traditional outfits.

Take a look at Dipika and Shoaib's posts here:

Meanwhile, recently took a short trip to Goa, where they had a gala time together. Talking about their love life, the duo met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka as co-stars. Then they became friends, and after almost three years of courtship, Dipika and Shoaib had confessed their love for each other. In February 2018, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in a traditional nikah ceremony and became soulmates forever. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

