Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are at their 'crazy best' as they enjoy Humko Tum Pe Pyar Aaya in a car; WATCH

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fun-loving throwback video as they enjoy yesteryear song Hum Ko Tum Pe Pyar Aaya inside a car while travelling is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the best couples of the Indian Television industry. They have a great sense of compatibility, compassion, and understanding for each other. Whenever they share a frame their love is evident. While the two often keep sharing glimpses from their personal life on social media, it is not really enough for their fans, who want to see them together more. So, fans always keep digging some beautiful throwback from Shoaika's journey and re-share on Instagram.

Today, we've got our hands on such an awe-inspiring throwback moment that will leave all Shoaika fans brimming in happiness. In the video, Dipika and Shoaib are seen at their 'crazy best' as they enjoy 'Hum Ko Tum Pe Pyar Aaya' inside a car. The yesteryear song was sung by the legendary Mohammed Rafi Saab in the movie Jab Jab Phool Khile. Shoaika is seen enacting the song and grooving to it as they travel in a car, and their chemistry is pure bliss. Shoaib is even lip-syncing the lyrics to perfection and their imitation of the song is just too good, and you will want to watch their craziness on loop.

This video shows that apart from being a beautiful couple, Dipika and Shoaib are good friends first, and maybe that is what adds to their charm. They are completely comfortable in each other's company and don't miss any chance to have fun. They know how to make the most of little joys and embrace it. This video of Dipika and Shoaib going all crazy is certainly a big treat for Shoaika fans.

Take a look Dipika and Shoaib's throwback video here:

The two met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka, became friends, and later fell in love. In February 2018, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and have been giving 'couple goals' to everyone since then. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

