Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim get used to the 'new normal' as they head out with their masks on; See Pic

Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle to share a perfect selfie with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim as they stepped out in the city trying to adapt to the 'new normal.' Take a look.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim love spending time together. From going on dates to watching movies together to just sipping tea while indulging in conversations, the duo enjoys each other's company. Affectionately called 'Shoaika,' they also share glimpses of their fun-loving time with fans on social media. Recently, Dipika shared a picture with Shoaib as they stepped out of their house trying to adapt the 'new normal.' The duo took a drive around the city as they followed all rules to stay safe and keep COVID-19 at bay.

Shoaib looked handsome as ever in a black t-shirt and blue jeans, while Dipika looked beautiful in a green and pink salwar suit. The couple adhered to the safety regulations as they covered their faces with masks. They took a 'perfect selfie' from inside the car and showed us how to nail the 'new normal' look. Shoaib's 'kala chashmah' added to the overall charm of his look and photo. It looks like the duo headed out for some shopping as we can stop a bag in the car as well.

Take a look at Shoaika's latest picture here:

The Sasural Simar Ka couple recently celebrated Eid with their family in a low-key setting at home. Dipika and Shoaib also shared pictures of their Eid celebration on social media, as they wished everyone 'Eid Mubarak.'

Dipika was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover aka Rohit. They show went off-air in March this year, leaving Ronakshi fans disheartened. On the other hand, Shoaib was last seen in Ishq Mein Marajawan.

The duo tied the knot in February 2018. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Dipika and Shoaib onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

