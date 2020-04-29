Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim give couple goals with their latest lovey dovey PHOTO which is adorable

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look adorable in a picture that has been recently shared by the latter on his Instagram handle. Check it out.

Certain real-life couples in the Indian television industry always set major relationship goals for their fans and well-wishers through their inevitable love for each other. One such power couple is Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The two of them tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. Most of the time, the two TV stars share adorable pictures of each other on their respective social media handles which scream nothing else but love.

While we speak of this, Shoaib has recently shared a selfie of himself and Dipika on his Instagram handle. The two of them are seen adorably hugging each other in the picture which is all things love. And the best part here is that Shoaib and Dipika are seen twinning in black outfits. Talking about the latter, she puts on a no-makeup look for the selfie and manages to look pretty even in this simple avatar. As for Shoaib, the actor looks suave and dashing as usual in the picture.

Check out Shoaib and Dipika’s picture below:

On the work front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she portrayed the role of a popular actress. The audience also loved her on-screen chemistry with Karan V Grover in the show. The much-loved show has now gone off-air. Before this, Dipika had also participated in Bigg Boss 12 in which she emerged as the undisputed winner. As for Shoaib Ibrahim, he was last seen in the popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

