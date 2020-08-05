Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim holding hands as they pose for a beautiful PICTURE is all things love

Dipika Kakar's adorable picture holding hubby Shoaib Ibrahim's hands while they get clicked speaks volumes of their love and bond. Take a look at Shoaika's beautiful photo.

When you think of the cutest couple in the Telly world, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's name is sure to shine at the top. From being costars to friends to soulmates, the duo's journey of togetherness has been inspiring for many. Today, they are looked upon by many fans as couples who have proved the strength of true love and compassion. Affectionately called 'Shoaika' by fans, they never miss any chance to share glimpses of their happy married life with fans on social media.

From chatting over tea to spending quality time with folks, Dipika and Shoiab ensure to share their happy moments with their extended family aka fans. Recently, the couple celebrated Eid in a low-key setting at home with their loved ones and shared several loving pictures of their Eid celebrations 2020. However, there's one photo of the duo that has made everyone go 'awww.' In the picture, Dipika and Shoaib are seen holding hands as they pose for an adorable picture together.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shows her elegant style as she wears a lime green and pink attire on Raksha Bandhan; See Photo

While Dipika is sitting straight and making eye contact with the camera, Shoaib is leaning on her as he is lost in her beauty. The cute picture speaks volumes of their bond and love for each other. And the way they have held hands is all things love. Dipika also wrote a sweet caption pulling Shoaib's leg. Her caption read, 'Mujhe dekhein tumhaari aankhein, Isme kya meri khata hai' (If you cannot take your eyes off me, then how is it my fault?). She further added that life is all about love, and we completely agree with her.

Take a look at Shoaika's adorable photo here:

Dipika looked gorgeous as ever sea-blue and golden sharara, while Shoaib looked handsome in a green kurta and white Patiala. What are your thoughts on Shoaika's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim get used to the 'new normal' as they head out with their masks on; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×