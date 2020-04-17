Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim leave us in awe as they twin in checkered shirts; See PHOTO

Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim set major couple goals with their latest picture in which they twin in similar outfits. Check out the picture.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim dole out major couple goals whenever they post something on their respective social media handles. The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2018 and they have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then. And the best part is that the two of them keep the fans posted about whatever is happening in their daily lives which is evident from their frequent social media posts in the form of candid pictures or videos.

In the midst of all this, Shoaib has recently shared a picture with Dipika on Instagram which is all things adorable. The husband-wife duo is seen posing together while twinning in blue and red checkered shirts in the picture. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress dons a no-makeup look while tying up her hair into a ponytail. Shoaib, on the other hand, looks dapper as usual. The actor also adds a sweet caption for Dipika that reads, “You are my favourite part of my life.”

Check out the picture below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTO: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy family time amid lockdown and their happy moments are winning hearts)

Right now, Shoaib and Dipika are enjoying the quarantine break with their family members. A few days back, the Ishq Mein Marjaavaan actor had shared a picture with his wife and the rest of the family on his Instagram handle. For the unversed, the two actors initially met each other on the sets of the popular show Sasural Simar Ka where they fell in love. As for Dipika, she has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss 12 back in 2018.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×