Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim leave us wondering what they are thinking about in a cute boomerang VIDEO

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are currently one of the most popular couples of the Indian television industry. Meanwhile, check out one of their boomerang videos.

Among all the television celebs, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make for one of the most adorable couples and there is no denying this fact. The two of them tied the knot in 2018 just before Dipika entered into the Bigg Boss house, a fact that many of their fans remember even now. As luck would have it, the Sasural Simar Ka actress won the 12th season of the reality show. She also enjoys a loyal fan base across the country.

Shoaib and Dipika are frequently active on social media and keep on sharing their adorable pictures and videos on the same. As we speak of this, we have come across a boomerang video of the celebrity couple which is an endearing sight to watch. Both Dipika and Shoaib are seen striking similar poses while looking the other side as can be seen in the video. The actress is wearing a red outfit while her hubby, on the other hand, is wearing a black hoodie jacket.

Meanwhile, check out the video belo w:

Well, we do wonder what the couple is actually thinking about in the video! On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in the daily soap titled Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she played the role of an actress named Sonakshi. She was paired up opposite Karan V Grover in the show and their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone. Talking about Shoaib, the actor was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

